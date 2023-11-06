Former SP leader Ravi Verma joins Congress

Former Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ravi Prakash Verma joined the Congress party here on Monday.

State Congress president Ajay Rai gave him the membership of the party. Along with him, his daughter Dr Purvi Verma also joined the party.

Ravi Verma is a strong Kurmi leader of Lakhimpur Kheri region.

After joining the party, Ravi Verma said that now the SP has deviated from the principle of socialism and the capitalist system dominates there.

He said that by working hard, we all have taken the cycle to every corner of the state but now it is becoming difficult to work in the SP.

“After the demise of Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav, there is no place in the SP for hardworking people and those who raise the voice of the public. Hence, I have resigned from the SP and joined the Congress,” Verma said.

Rai, while welcoming Ravi Verma, said that the Congress party always works to protect the interests of every section of the society.

Earlier, on Saturday, former MP Ravi Verma and his daughter Dr Purvi Verma met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.