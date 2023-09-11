Former RSS leaders form new political outfit in MP

Expressing dissatisfaction over the working of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, several former pracharaks and swayam sevaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have launched a new political party in MP called ‘Janhit Party’.

The disgruntled former RSS functionaries declared that their party would contest in the upcoming state assembly polls in the state in November this year. They also stated that if their new party does not get formal recognition before the polls, then they would contest as independent candidates.

The former RSS pracharaks, Vishal Bindal, Manish Kale, and Abhay Jain, are at the forefront of the Janhit Party. The trio accused all political parties of having drifted away from the basic principles and values of democracy. They particularly expressed unhappiness over the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP Government in MP.

The leaders said they would apply for formal registration of their new party with the Election Commission (EC). The former RSS leaders also said if the EC did not grant recognition to their party before the assembly polls in MP, they would contest as independent candidates in the elections.

According to sources, Vishal Bindal was the RSS pracharak in Bhopal division in the past and after being relieved from the RSS he has been active in various social and political movements in Jharkhand.

Similarly, Manish Kale has been an RSS pracharak in the Rewa division of MP from 1991 to 2007 and is currently involved in several social movements in the Gwalior-Chambal region of MP.

Abhay Jain was an RSS pracharak from 1986 to 2007 and after that, he has been heading various social and political activities.

Other former RSS leaders, including Swapnil Joshi, Ravi Datt Singh, and Dr Subhash Barot, are also members of the Janhit Party.