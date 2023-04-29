Former Minister and BJP leader gets life term

The MP- MLA Court here on Friday sentenced four people including former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Angad Yadav to life imprisonment in the murder case of advocate and Congress leader Rajnarayan Singh in 2015.

Along with life imprisonment, all the four have been awarded with imprisonment of seven years each and a fine of Rs 10,000 each under the Gangster Act.

MP-MLA court special judge Om Prakash Verma found former minister Angad Yadav, Sunil Singh, Arun Yadav and Shailesh alias Teli guilty in the murder.

Angad Yadav was elected MLA many times from Nizamabad assembly seat and was state minister in the BSP government.

Angad Yadav had several criminal cases registered including murder and presently he is in the jail. In the last assembly elections in 2022, BJP had fielded Angad Yadav’s nephew Manoj Yadav as its candidate from Nizamabad seat.

According to the crime , on December 19, 2015, Rajnarayan Singh, resident of Sammopur police station Sidhari, was shot dead in front of Palhani block headquarters.

Rajnarayan Singh’s wife Sudha Singh had charged former minister Angad Yadav, his accomplice Sunil Singh in the murder.

In the investigation by the police, the names of Arun Yadav and Shailesh Yadav, residents of Sarfuddinpur locality, came to light as shooters. All the accused, including the former minister, are currently behind bars.