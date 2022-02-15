Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

In another setback to the grand old party, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar, considered a loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family, today resigned from the Congress.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said he was quitting the party after a long association of 46 years to ”proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a living democracy envisioned by the our freedom fighters.”

Kumar said that he had concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with his own dignity, he could best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold.

Kumar, who hails from Punjab, was a minister from 2012-2013 in the Manmohan Singh Government.

His resignation comes close on the heels of another former Minister R P N Singh quitting the Congress. A number of other young leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, have left the Congress in recent months.