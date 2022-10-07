Former K’taka minister Jabbarkhan Honnalli passes away

Follow Us:
On Friday, Former Karnataka minister Jabbarkhan Honnalli passed away at the age of 80. 

October 7, 2022

Photo: ANI

Honnalli was unwell for a few days and was being treated in a private hospital where he breathed his last this morning. He was nominated for Karnataka legislative council in 1989 by Janata Dal. Later he joined Congress and became MLA from the Hubli City constituency twice.

In the 2004 Congress and JDS coalition government, he served as youth welfare and sports minister. He served as Hubli Anjuman E Islam’s president also.

