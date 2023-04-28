Former JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok joins BJP

Former Janata Dal (United) leader and party spokesperson Ajay Alok on Friday joined the BJP, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

He was welcomed into the BJP fold by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and party spokespersons Anil Baluni and Gaurav Bhatia.

Alok, who is regularly seen on television news channels participating in political debates, said he was determined to contribute to the ”Modi Mission”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said Alok has made a great contribution to developing a thought process. ”He (Alok) is a professional and the party is open to working with those who believe in putting the nation first, who want to work for the poor and consider development as a pilgrimage,” he added.

Alok was among the four JD (U) leaders who were suspended for alleged anti-party activities in June last year. The leaders had chosen to support senior party leader and former Union minister R C P Singh who was denied a re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the JD(U).