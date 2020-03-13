Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Farooq Abdullah who has been under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.

The 83-year-old Member of Parliament from Srinagar was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.

However, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among other local politicians like Shah Faesal still remain under detention imposed by Public Safety Act. The move has been challenged by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti in the Supreme Court.

Sara, in the petition, said when her brother’s release was imminent, “the petitioner has shockingly learnt about his new detention under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (under which their father also remains detained), which could have no application to one who has anyway been in custody over several months in a state that was under a complete lockdown.”

Sara had also urged the apex court to issue a writ in the nature of Habeas Corpus commanding the authorities concerned to produce “the person of the detenue forthwith before this Hon’ble Court for being set at liberty.”

Sara contended that apart from the obvious fact that her brother had disagreement with the policies of the Centre, it is a lawful right of a citizen in a democracy (especially to a member of the opposition), it is submitted that all such observations were not supported by any material whether in the form of social media posts or otherwise.

“There exists overwhelming evidence in the form of tweets and public statements made by the detenue prior to this detention that point towards the exemplary conduct of the detenue wherein the detenue as a votary of peace and public order and has repeatedly requested general people to maintain peace and tranquillity,” she said in her petition.