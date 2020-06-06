Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah, who also served as the Governor of Mizoram, Jharkhand and Manipur, died in Goa on Friday.

87-year-old Marwah served as the Police Commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and was also posted as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90.

He was hospitalised in Goa since the last 10 days due to age-related ailments. He passed away at 8.30 pm, according to family sources quoted by news agency IANS.

He was the first UT cadre IPS officer to serve as Delhi police chief.

Goa Police tweeted,“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. ”

In a series of tweets today Goa Police’s official twitter handle said, “A dynamic and honest personality, extremely sensitive to the public, a cop with a heart, Sh Ved Marvah, IPS was like a rock that weathered many storms. In the aftermath of the 1984 riots, he led Delhi Police through some of its most testing times.”

“His integrity and dedication was unparalleled and helped in crucial assignments -Advisor to the JK Govt &Governor to 3 states.Never a man to rest,he remained active in public domain till d last days&was a guiding light to all who looked to him for guidance,” Goa Police further tweeted.

“Goa Police offers its deepest condolences and prays for strength to the family in these difficult times. A great loss to the nation,” Goa DGP said.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi expressed shock at Marwah’s death.

“I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women’s Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC,” he tweeted.