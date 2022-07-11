Former Congress MLA Mast Ram commits ‘suicide’

Former Congress MLA from Karsog constituency Mast Ram was found dead in a hotel room in Sundernagar in Mandi district.

It is alleged that he committed suicide on Monday afternoon. His body was found hanging from the ceiling in the room.

He had checked into the hotel on Sunday evening.

The hotel staff informed the police when they did not get any response from the room despite knocking on the door, repeatedly.

The police forced their entry into the room and found the body hanging from the ceiling.

Sundernagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said that the case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.

The body of the deceased MLA has been taken into custody by the police and sent for postmortem, he added.

Seventy-five year old, two-time MLA, Mast Ram had contested Assembly elections from Karsog constituency twice on a Congress ticket in 1993 and 2003.