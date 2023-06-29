Several residents of a predominantly Economically Weaker Section (EWS) township in MP’s Indore pasted ‘sale’ stickers on their houses. They have cited threats and harassment from anti-social elements for the reason behind the step.

The resident accused the police of inaction. They complained that despite repeated appeals for protection, the police are not forthcoming with their response.

The issue came to light only yesterday, and today (on Thursday) MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a high-level meeting at Bhopal to review the security situation in Indore. MP DGP Sudhir Saxena, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, ADG Intelligence Aadarsh Katiyaar and other senior officers were present in the meeting while Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar, Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and Indore Collector Iliya Raja T attended the meeting virtually.

The CM directed the police and the district administration officials to take strict action against those responsible for the threats to the residents.

He also ordered the police to provide adequate safety to residents and carry out regular patrolling in the area to ensure a peaceful atmosphere so that the poor residents are not forced to leave their houses.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the police had identified some of the goons behind the threats and necessary action would be taken against those responsible.

The issue came to light from the EWS Township created at Treasure Town locality in the Rajendra Nagar area of Indore.

Some residents put up posters outside their houses, which read ‘my house is for sale’. The residents complained that anti-social elements active in the area keep threatening them regularly and the police also take no action despite repeated complaints.

Sources said that at least 25 scared families have already sold off their houses at throwaway rates and left the locality due to the threats from the goons and an atmosphere of fear.