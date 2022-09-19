Food ingredients and packaging expos in Bengaluru

Three-day long expos, which will showcase products related to food ingredients and packaging industries, will be held in Bengaluru from Wednesday. The co-located B2B expos will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India by Informa Markets will provide industry players with an entire array of products and solutions pertaining to food ingredients, processing, technology, and packaging under one giant umbrella.

Speaking on the announcement of the event, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: “The Indian food and grocery market is the world’s sixth-largest, with retail contributing 70 per cent of the sales. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32 per cent of the country’s total food market.”

India’s food ingredient industry has a huge potential owing to its popularity and demand with a current size of approximately Rs 158 crore. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 per cent during the period 2022-2029.

“The objective for this year’s Fi India and ProPak India expos in a new market is to offer a comprehensive showcase of ingredients and packaging and help leverage India’s wide-ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries. We look forward to the industry’s support to make this yet another success,” he said.