Following a fire at Visakhapatnam Harbour, 25 boats turned to ash, Navy called

A major fire at a harbour in Vishakhapatnam late Friday night reduced at least twenty-five fishing vessels to ashes. It took the intervention of an Indian Navy warship to contain the fire, since several fire engines were unable to put out the flames.

Since each boat was around Rs 15 lakh, the incident’s estimated damage was between Rs 4-5 crores.

According to Vishakhapatnam police commissioner Ravi Shankar, the fire originated late at night aboard a fishing boat. To make sure the fire did not spread to the other boats, the boat was cut off and left afloat. But it returned to the jetty due to wind and water flow. Before long, the other boats were also on fire,” he said.

The senior police officer said that the whole jetty area was engulfed in flames and that the fire was fueled by gas cylinders and diesel containers aboard the boats.

Fishermen believe that some crooks set fire to the boats. There is also a possibility that a party on one of the boats started the fire.

Unsettling images captured from the harbor showed firefighters attempting to put out the fire as fisherman looked on helplessly as their livelihood was destroyed by the fire.

Panic ensued as a result of blasts in a few of the boats, which were presumably brought on by the fire spreading to the gasoline tanks.

Ananda Reddy, a senior police officer, reported that the fire started around 11:30 p.m. “We are requesting that people avoid the area since cylinders aboard boats are generating explosions. To contain the fire, fire engines are at work,” he stated. “It is still unknown what started the fire. There have been no recorded casualties. An inquiry has been started and a case has been filed,” he continued.

To find out more about the occurrence, a multidisciplinary investigation will be carried out, according to Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar.