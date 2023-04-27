Focus on should be happiness index, not on GDP: Joshi

Veteran politician and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday said focus should be on the Happiness Index, not on GDP.

Delivering the 4th Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture here, Dr Joshi said, “Future of the world lies in finding happiness.”

The topic of the lecture was ‘Building a Sustainable Future through Education’. The veteran leader touched upon a wide range of relevant points for laying a roadmap to harness the power of education and create a sustainable future for all. He said the concept of sustainable development should be changed to sustainable consumption.

“We need to focus on happiness index and sustainable consumption and ensure that we meet the needs of not just the present generation but also of the ones to come,” he averred.

Dwelling on education, the veteran politician said, “At individual level, students expect the education system to help the student realise its natural ability.”

He said education must lead to harmonious relationships between individuals and society.

“Should education create human beings for markets,” he asked. Citing an example, Dr Joshi said, “Markets don’t welcome without money.”

In India, the world is a family and not a market, the former Union minister stressed.

He spoke about the vision enshrined in the National Education Policy 2020 and how the policy’s implementation in letter and spirit would help to transform education by introducing a new pedagogical structure, improving teaching standards, enhancing learning outcomes, and creating a culture of research and innovation.

The lecture was organised by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions to honour the legacy and memory of Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria, an educationist, industrialist and philanthropist who is known for his significant contribution to nation-building through quality education, progressive industrial practices and social work.

In his speech, Dr. Joshi also hailed the invaluable contribution of the Jaipria family, particularly Dr .Rajaram Jaipuria, towards nation-building.

“Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria’s vision to create New India was based on India’s values,” the former Union minister said.

Interacting with a group of reporters after the lecture, Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said as an organisation, “We are focusing on skills.”

Shishir Jaipuria further said the National Education Policy for higher education is very encouraging. “Multi-disciplinary approach will become relevant. Universities and multi-disciplinary colleges will come up,” he said

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is a conglomerate of 17 K-12 schools, 5 preschools, 2 management institutions and a teachers training academy.