Flood mitigation work to begin in TN soon

The flood mitigation work is to commence soon in Chennai and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu after the state highways department accorded sanction for the same. According to the state highway authorities, an amount of Rs 392.16 crore has been allocated.

On Friday, the Chief Engineer of the state highways’ construction and maintenance wing filed a proposal to execute permanent flood repair work in Chennai city and 13 other districts, following a government decision. It should be remembered that in November and December 2020, cyclones ‘Nirav’ and ‘Bureri’ wreaked damage in these locations.

Additional bridges and vents will be built, as well as cross drainage works, pipe culvert replacement, drain and micro drain construction, and the rebuilding of damaged protective works.

According to sources in the state PWD, Rs 80 crore has been set aside to deal with inundation during floods, and this money has been sanctioned under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP).

