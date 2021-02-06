The Delhi Police is all geared up to tackle any surprise element, including ‘flash mob’ tactics and ‘protest call on social media’ on Saturday as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer organisations are set for a nationwide 3-hour ‘Chakka jam’.

Despite the agitating farmers assurance that the proposed ‘chakka jam’ would not be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure have intensified security arrangements with special focus on bordering areas where the protesting farmers have been present since November 26 last year.

The city police force is keeping an eye any flash mob situation where groups of people or protesters could assemble at designated location at a specified time to perform an indicated action before dispersing back again.

It is also keeping an eye on social media handles and hashtags so that any call for instant gathering like the ‘Flash mob’ one, can be tackled. This is after the entire police mechanism had taken a hit on Republic Day, when the farmers’ tractor rally had gone off-track and created hours of ruckus in the heart of the capital culminating in the siege of the Red Fort.

“Though we have got to know that the farmers have no plans to do chakka jam in the capital but in the wake of the flouting the agreement earlier on January 26, we are taking no chances and have made elaborate security arrangements especially on border areas,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

Security has been tightened at strategic locations and the police is keeping an eye on the protest build up in the bordering states and the protest sites close to Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Additional forces have been deployed in these areas amid multi-layer barricading and barbed wire fencing. The Delhi Police is also in touch with the police of bordering states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and collecting intelligence inputs in close coordination with the state police.

The Delhi Police is also keeping a close vigil on various social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and others.

On Friday, the Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava held a meeting with senior police officers and reviewed the security arrangements.

All district units of Delhi Police have been asked to stay alert and prepared to respond to any untoward situation on short notice. Senior police officers would be supervising the arrangements themselves.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait earlier said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no ‘chakka jam’ in Delhi.

“Farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘chakka jam’ called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha,” Tikait said on Friday.