Five workers injured as hot metal spills at Bokaro Steel Plant

At least five contractual workers sustained serious burn injuries after hot metal accidentally spilled inside the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) of the Bokaro Steel Plant late on Monday night. The incident triggered panic among workers and raised fresh concerns over safety protocols at one of India’s premier steel manufacturing units.

The injured workers—identified as Samar Kumar, Chhotelal Manjhi, Ruplal Gorai, Nandkishore, and Anand Mandal—were engaged in operational tasks when molten metal reportedly fell from an overhead ladle. All five were immediately administered first aid at the plant’s in-house medical facility before being referred to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH) for specialized treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious but stable, hospital sources said.

Advertisement

All victims are employees of a private firm contracted for services within the plant’s SMS-2 unit. Following the incident, workers at the site staged a brief protest, alleging continued negligence and lapses in safety by the Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) management.

Advertisement

“The situation was brought under control swiftly, and BSL officials visited the site to assess the circumstances. Directions have been issued to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care,” said a senior plant official, requesting anonymity.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Ranjan, who confirmed the incident, described it as an “industrial mishap” and clarified that the matter currently does not involve any breach of law and order. “The police are monitoring the situation. Should any legal or public safety concerns arise, appropriate action will be taken,” he stated.

This is not the first time questions have been raised about worker safety inside BSL’s SMS units. Labour unions have long demanded stricter adherence to safety regulations and periodic audits, especially in high-risk operational zones.

An internal inquiry is expected to be initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident.