Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Five of family killed in road accident in UP

Five of family killed in road accident in UP

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday.

IANS | New Delhi | June 23, 2023 1:28 pm

Accident

(Representational Image)

Advertisement

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday.

Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.

The deceased have been identified as Raghuveer, 34; his wife Jyoti, 30; sister-in-law Julie, 36; and children Abhi, 3, and Krishna, 5.

Head injuries are said to be the likely cause of deaths.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SIT fails to submit reported on Jeeva murder case, deadline expires
Odisha triple-train accident: Railway denies reports that Bahanaga staff is absconding
Karnataka woman Kiran Bapna slips into Tirthan river in Kullu, search on to locate the body

Advertisement