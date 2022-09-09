Follow Us:
Five injured as an under-construction building collapses in North Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi District Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi, while confirming the incident, said that prima-facie it appears that the building collapsed due to overload on its top floor.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 9, 2022 8:08 pm

Five injured as an under-construction building collapses in North Delhi (Photo : ANI)

At least five people were injured after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Sheesh Mahal area of North Delhi on Friday morning. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be seriously injured.

According to him, the injured have been identified as Congresh Yadav, his brother Nitish Yadav, Amarjeet Yadav, Azijur Rehman and Jamil. He said that Jamil and Nitish were seriously injured. The building was located in Azad Market area. Further investigation is on.

