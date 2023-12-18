Five earthquakes strike Kashmir, Kargil region within hours

Five earthquakes struck the Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil along the Indian border region on Monday. The earthquakes were of small to medium intensity and didn’t cause any damage to life and property.

A 3.10 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:13 pm today. This was the second earthquake in the region in less than eight hours. A magnitude 3.60 earthquake struck Kishtwar at 4:18 pm.

Another small intensity earthquake struck Kargil at 4:43 pm. Less than an hour before this, a 4.80 magnitude earthquake was also reported in Padam.

At 3:48, a bigger 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Padam and sent ripples through the area.

All these places are located along the fault lines of the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates.

The increased earthquakes along the India-Eurasia tectonic plates have been troubling seismologists, according to whom, the Indian plate is driving into Eurasia at a rate of approximately 47 mm/year.

The reason why these areas face earthquakes so frequently is that there is a huge fault line characterized by the Indian tectonic plate sliding under the Eurasian plate, forcing the latter upwards and causing drastic shaking of the region.