Fit to be Thrissur MP’: Mayor’s remarks on BJP candidate Suresh Gopi triggers row

A remark made by MK Varghese, the Mayor of the CPI-M-led and LDF-ruled Thrissur Corporation, that actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, “is fit to represent Thrissur in the Lok Sabha” has put the left party in a tight spot.

Mayor Varghese made the remark on Friday when Suresh Gopi visited his chamber in the Thrissur Corporation to seek his vote as part of the election campaign.

“Suresh Gopi fulfilled his promise by giving Rs 1 crore to the Thrissur Corporation,” Varghese said.

Advertisement

Varghese, who won the Corporation election as a dissident Congress candidate, became its Mayor with the support of the LDF.

As both the LDF and the UDF fell short of a majority, the LDF took over the administration of the Corporation and made Varghese its Mayor.

Congress candidate K Muraleedharan responded that the Chief Minister learnt about the BJP-CPM deal through the Mayor.

The Mayor, however, did a somersault, after his remarks turned controversial. “All the three candidates of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency are good. LDF candidate VS Sunil Kunar is exceptionally good. I am not supporting Suresh Gopi politically. I am an independent candidate. My vote is for development,” Varghese said.

The Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a fierce battle on three fronts — BJP’s Suresh Gopi, CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar, and Congress’s K Muraleedharan.