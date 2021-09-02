Fit India Quiz offers prizes worth Rs 3 crore; school children can participate and win prizes for their schools

The Government has launched a Fit India Quiz which is offering school-going children to win prizes worth more than Rs 3 crore for their schools! The nationwide quiz is aimed at creating awareness about fitness and sports among school-going children while giving them a chance to compete on a national platform.

The Fit India Quiz is part of the central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The launch event for the Quiz was on Wednesday joined by Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra and P V Sindhu virtually.

The Quiz is designed not just to bring students from all states on to one platform, but also to involve them in a competition of mental skill and physical fitness.

The New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 gives special attention to sports-integrated learning for students to adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude as envisaged in the Fit India Movement.

The relevance of the Fit India Movement has increased manifold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government said.

The first-ever quiz on fitness and sports, the Fit India Quiz, was declared open by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur.

Neeraj Chopra said that he was happy that now we are thinking and doing so much about sports. It will definitely motivate students. P V Sindhu said that Fit India Quiz will give a platform to students to compete. She appealed to every student to participate in this quiz.

To participate in the quiz, schools will have to register on the link provided on the Fit India website between 1st September and 30th September 2021 and nominate their students who will take part in the preliminary round of the Quiz at the end of October.

The winners of the Preliminary Round will then take part in the State Round in the month of December and the winners of the State round will go on to participate at the National level in January-February 2022.

The final round of the Quiz will be aired on Star Sports.