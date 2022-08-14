First year degree student leaps to death from Signature Bridge

A first year student of graduation has ended his life by jumping into the Yamuna River from the Signature Bridge. The incident is said have occurred on Saturday when some passersby witnessed the incident.

On receiving the information about the suicide, a police team of the Timarpur police station reached the spot and searched out the boy with the help of a boat club team and divers.

Later, the police took custody of the dead body and after the postmortem handed it over to the family of the deceased.

According to DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deceased has been identified as Rajat, 19, a resident of Karawal Nagar. The family of the deceased didn’t suspect any foul play regarding the incident.

Statements have been recorded of the eye witnesses of the incident. Further, enquiry in the matter is being conducted and efforts are on to find out the reason for suicide.