First plastic waste road inaugurated in Jaipur Military station

First Plastic waste road of Jaipur Military Station of a 100m-stretch, from Sagat Singh Road under bridge to Cubs Corner complex, was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Jaipur Military Station is only the second military station to construct the plastic waste road and first to make it part of its maintenance programme. One plastic waste road was earlier constructed in Narangi Military Station in North East in 2019.

Maj Gen RS Godara, General Officer Commanding, 61 Sub Area inaugurated the road and planted a tree at the site, symbolising growth and development. Chief Engineer Jaipur zone, CWE, Adm Commandant, Col alongwith staff of GE (South) were present on the occasion.

The road has been constructed under the aegis of GE (South), CE Jaipur Zone in line with Indian Army’s policy to create sustainable & Green Military Station. The project was also assisted by Deep constructions Pvt Ltd.

Project officer Maj Tushar Nambiar, GE (South), Jaipur Military Station informed that advantages accrued by plastic waste road is increased durability, less wear & tear, reduced water induction and increased sustainability as compared to conventional roads, Defence PRO Col Amitabh Sharma said.