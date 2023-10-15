First list of Congress candidates for Telangana assembly election features all 3 party MPs and migrants from BRS

The first list of the Congress candidates released on Sunday for the upcoming Telangana assembly election contained 55 names and featured all the three party MPs including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

While the PCC chief will be back to his old constituency, Kodangal, which he lost in 2018, Uttam Kumar Reddy will contest from Huzurnagar and Komatireddy, and Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda. The first list did not contain much of a surprise, including the inability to abide by its Udaipur declaration of one ticket per family unless the second candidate has five years of organizational experience.

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, the BRS partyman-turned-Congressman, will contest from Malkajgiri and his political greenhorn son Rohith will be the Congress candidate from Medak. Mynampally left the BRS since it refused to nominate his son from Medak assembly constituency. Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi also got the ticket for Kodad, a constituency from which she had lost last time.

While Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Congress Legislative Party leader, will contest from Madhira, other senior leaders who were nominated include T Jeevan Reddy from Jagtial, T Jayprakash Reddy from Sangareddy, T Narsa Reddy from Gajwel against the chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Dhanasari Anasuya from Mulugu and Anjan Kumar Yadav from Musheerabad.

Apart from Mynampally Hanumanth Rao the other late entrants to the party also got the tickets as promised. Jupally Krishna Rao, a former BRS MLA, was allotted the Kolhapur assembly constituency. Another BRS MLA Vemula Veeresham was given the ticket from the Nakrekal seat and former BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy from Kalwakurthy.

Dr Kota Neelima, the wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, will contest from Sanathnagar and take on BRS strongman Talasani Srinivas.

Caste-wise analysis revealed Reddys got 17 seats, OBCs got 12, while Vellamas got 7. There are 12 SC candidates, two from STs, two Brahmins and 3 Muslims candidates. There are six women candidates in the list of 55 candidates.