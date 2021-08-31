First-ever exposure of lifestyle of nomads of Ladakh begins

The so far unexposed lifestyle and culture of nomads of the eastern most Changthang plateau of Ladakh is being showcased in the ongoing first-ever “Ladakh Nomadic Festival” at Korzok Phu.

With the aim to bring the Changthang region and its distinctive culture on the tourism map of Ladakh, Lt Governor RK Mathur inaugurated the two-day “Ladakh Nomadic Festival” at Korzok Phu on Monday.

Addressing the gathering of Korzok and nearby villages, Mathur spoke of the administration’s endeavors in keeping alive and promoting the nomadic lifestyle of Changthang. “We are all striving to bring the world to you, however, in a calibrated manner.”

Mathur stated that providing all modern facilities to the people of Changthang is one of the priorities of UT administration and assured the residents that wildlife related issues will be resolved early and nothing will hold back developmental initiatives in the region.

Urging the youth of Changthang to make efforts to save the nomadic culture, Mathur encouraged them to take pride in the exquisite product – Pashmina – that Changthang is world renowned for and work for its further development and promotion. “It’s a matter of time that all modern facilities will be available here to assist you with your projects,” stated the LG.

The event has been organized by Ladakh Cultural Academy in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh and the first day saw an influx of tourists who had the opportunity to witness a nomad’s lifestyle in their own environment.

Later, Mathur visited Korzok monastery and the geothermal project site at Puga. The Lieutenant Governor also visited Puga Residential School and Craft Centre where he interacted with the students and staff.