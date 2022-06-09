FIRs against Nupur, Owaisi, Yati Narasimhananda & others

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered two separate cases in connection with alleged hate speeches made by various political leaders of different parties and those who have been named in the FIRs including expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Swami Yati Narasimhananda.

In a tweet, Delhi Police said, “We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & others against multiple social media entities.

“Even as Notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details of those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to desist from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony,” the Delhi Police said in another tweet.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. The FIRs against multiple individuals cut across religions. We will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong

information with the intention to create unrest in the cyberspace. They are compromising with the social fabric of the country,” a senior police official said.

The official said one of the FIRs was lodged under sections 153, 295, 505 of IPC. In this FIR various leaders were named.

A separate case was registered against Nupur Sharma and others.

“Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details. All the accused will be asked to join the investigation. We will record their statements and will decide the future course of action,” the official said.

The official said Owaisi was also named in the FIR registered by the IFSO unit over alleged inflammatory remarks which he made on Wednesday.

Apart from Owaisi, Swami Yati Narasimhananda’s name was also mentioned in the FIR.

The police said that they were taking legal opinion in the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on June 7 said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

“Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,” an official said.

On June 5, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

The controversial statement made by Nupur Sharma set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

India, meanwhile, has maintained that the views belong to a few fringe elements only and do not represent those of the Government of India.

India also “categorically rejected” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement slamming India as “unwarranted and narrow-minded”.