Firecrackers banned for marriage season in Rajouri

District magistrate Vikas Kundal on Friday ordered a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers during marriage functions in the border district of Rajouri which has witnessed a string of terrorist strikes in the recent past.

Ten soldiers and nine civilians were killed in terror strikes in the past about four months in the region.

Kundal said that the sound of crackers creates confusion among the Army, Police and security forces deployed in the area. Therefore, with immediate effect he ordered a complete ban on storage, sale and use of firecrackers.

He said the senior superintendent of police has reported that indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers during the ongoing marriage season and other functions especially during the night leads to confusion among the security forces that at times might result in inaction on their part to respond to a terror attack amidst the prevailing security scenario in the area.

The DM warned that action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) shall be initiated against those violating the order.