Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar

Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar

The midnight blaze erupted in the Noor Bagh area and quickly engulfed the houses in which 33 families were residing, leading to their complete destruction.

IANS | Srinagar | March 31, 2022 10:26 am

fire destroys 22 houses(iStock photo)

Twenty-two houses were destroyed in a blaze on Thursday in Srinagar district, according to fire authorities.

The midnight blaze erupted in the Noor Bagh area and quickly engulfed the houses in which 33 families were residing, leading to their complete destruction.

Four persons, including a firefighter, sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

“Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 1 a.m.,” an official of the fire and emergency department said.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started in one of the houses due to an electric short circuit.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

England will play Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup
IPL 2022: My target was to claim a couple of wickets with the new ball, says Akash Deep
Bhojpuri filmmaker arrested in Rs 500 crore chit fund scam