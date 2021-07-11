A missive fire was reported in Delhi’s Tikri area on Sunday night, a fire service official said.
The fire official said the blaze broke at the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) market in Tikri. “Fire is mainly in the open area of a warehouse spread over a large area,” the official said.
A total of 36 fire tenders have been rushed to the area. No casualties were reported yet, the officer added.
A missive fire was reported in #Delhi's Tikri area on Sunday night, a fire service official said.
The fire official said the blaze broke at the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) market in Tikri. "Fire is mainly in the open area of a warehouse spread over a large area," the official said. pic.twitter.com/0LSuscZph9
— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 11, 2021