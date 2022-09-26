FIR in 6 months old case: Demand for action in a case against Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi and Station House Officer (SHO) Kalyanpuri, at Delhi’s KarKardooma Court, forced the Kalyanpuri police to register an FIR in a six months old incident of molestation and assault on a woman.

The victim’s lawyer had made DCP East and SHO Kalyanpuri accused in the matter for non-registration of the case.

According to a source, a case on Saturday was registered at the Kalyanpuri police station on various charges including molestation and assault on a woman. The incident had taken place on March 24 involving a female lawyer.

As stated by the victim, her sister-in-law’s parents came to her house and misbehaved with her. They even attempted to rip off her clothes and assaulted her at gunpoint. They even threatened to kidnap her.

It is being alleged that the local police didn’t take action in the matter sat on it for about six months despite a written complaint from the victim. The victim even complained to senior police officials of the district to no avail.

Advocate RK Chaudhary said that the victim felt helpless due to the careless behaviour of the police and finally moved to the Karkardooma Court. Apart from the demand to register a case, a demanded was made for an action against the DCP and SHO under section 166-A for not taking action in the matter.

It was cited by the Advocate Chaudhary that there is a provision of immediate action by the police on the complaints of molestation or rape, failing which a case can be registered against police under IPC 166-A, and accused policemen can be imprisoned for a period of 6 months to 2 years.

The Advocate alleged that the court had sought a detailed report in the matter on Monday, following which, in a bid to save themselves from legal action, the Kalyanpuri police registered an FIR in the matter just two days prior to the hearing in the court.