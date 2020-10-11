A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh at the Diamond Harbour Police Station late on Saturday.

Along with Ghosh, a total of eight persons have been named in the FIR, including BJP’s Diamond Harbour district secretary Umesh Das and deputy secretary Debangshu Panda.

The FIR has been made in connection with a rally that BJP had organised in front of the Diamond Harbour SDO office on Tuesday last week. According to Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, two individuals named Raju Bag and Biju Bag are the complainant.

The rally in question had turned out to be a scene of violence when BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya was subjected to brutality on his way to take part in the rally. BJP had blamed Trinamool Congress-supported miscreants for creating the ruckus.

However, the FIR has been registered against Bhattacharya’s party colleagues. It’s not clear if the FIR has named any TMC leader or cadre.

BJP’s Diamond Harbour secretary Umesh Das has accused that Raju Bag and Biju Bag are workers of TMC. He alleged that the BJP leaders were being prosecuted in a false case. The rulling party has not yet commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh found himself embroidered in controversy on Saturday as well when he was on his way to East Burdwan’s Jamalpur.

The convoy allegedly faced stone pelting from several protestors across the road. BJP has accused that the protestors, who also displayed black flags to Ghosh, were backed by TMC.

The 56-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) from Medinipur, like many other BJP leaders in the country, was travelling to attend a rally in support of the contentious Farm Bills that were passed in both houses of the Parliament last month.

Reportedly, the situation became violent when alleged TMC supporter displayed black flags to Ghosh’s convoy at a place called Nuri More in East Burdwan. It was followed by clashes between workers of BJP and West Bengal’s rulling party.

However, Ghosh and others who were travelling with him remained unaffected.