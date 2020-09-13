Streaming of well-researched documentaries leading to the historic occasion of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of the Union of India on 14 September 1949, mock enactment of the meeting of the Constituent Assembly by children and travelogues showing growth and popularity of Hindi in different States will mark the celebration of ‘Hindi Diwas’ by Films Division on 14 September 2020.

Five films on Hindi shall be available for 24 hours free viewing @ www.filmsdivision.org and also on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision.

The pioneering efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a well known Hindi scholar-writer who rallied and lobbied in favour of Hindi along with other stalwarts like Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Maithili Sharan Gupta and Kaka Kalelkar came to fruition on Simha’s 50th birthday on 14 September 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of the Union of India which was ratified by the Constitution of India that came into effect on the 26th of January 1950.

Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in Devanagari script was adopted as the official language. Today, Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages in the world and the first language of more than 520 million people.

The films being streamed are Witness to our Constitution (Samvidhan Ke Sakshi) (44 Min./ Col./ Hindi/1992) which depicts interesting aspects of the Constituent Assembly meeting and the decision to make Hindi an official language of India, 14th September 1949 (17 Min./Col./ Hindi/1991), a mock enactment of Constituent Assembly by children to recreate the historic event of adopting Hindi as National Language, Bharat Ki Vaani (52 Min./Col./Hindi / 1990), a travelogue through different States to realize the importance of Hindi, Hamari Bhasha (4 Min./ Col./Hindi/2011), on Hindi as National Language which can unite the Country as one and Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra (10 Min./Col./Hindi/2000), a film on the growth and status of Hindi in India.