Filing of nominations for 2nd phase of LS polls to begin on Thursday

The filing of nominations for the second phase of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha elections will begin on Thursday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issues a notification on the same.

“Nominations for the second Phase of General Elections 2024 will begin tomorrow. The Gazette notification for 88 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States/Union Territories (UTs) going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow,” the ECI said in a communiqué on Wednesday.

The poll panel said the polling in these 88 PCs along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) in Phase two will take place on 26th April.

“The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1. Fifteen Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on 19th April (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on 26th April,” it said.

The States/UTs included in the second phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, apart from one part of Outer Manipur seat.

According to the poll panel, the last date of filing nominations is 4th April.

The date for scrutiny of nominations other than Jammu and Kashmir is 5th April, while for the UT it is 6th April.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.