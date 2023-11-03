Filing of nominations begins for Telangana Assembly elections

The process for general elections to Telangana Assembly was set in motion on Friday with the issue of gazette notifications.

With this began the process of filing of nominations for November 30 elections to the 119-member Assembly.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published a notification fixing the programme for various stages of the election.

Returning Officers (ROs) in all the constituencies issued public notice in Form-1, specifying the details of names of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) who will receive nominations and place for taking nominations that is the office of Returning Officer.

The Returning Officer’s office in each of the 119 constituencies will receive nominations on all working days between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. until November 10.

They will take up the scrutiny of nominations on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 15.

They will conduct polling on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state will witness a three-cornered contest among ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Aiming for a third consecutive term, BRS has already announced candidates for 116 constituencies and is ahead of others in campaigning. The Congress party has also declared 100 candidates and is running an intensive campaign.

The BJP has announced 88 names in three lists. Uncertainty prevails on whether BJP will have an alliance with actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The CPI(M) has announced that it will go it alone after the Congress party did not leave two seats sought by it. The CPI has decided to wait for a couple of days for the response from the Congress.

Meanwhile, Vikas Raj, the State Chief Electoral Officer, stated that he has made all the arrangements in the offices of the returning officers to receive the nominations.

As per the orders issued by the election authorities, only three vehicles will be allowed in the candidate’s convoy within 100 meters to RO’s office at the time of filing nomination. RO will allow five persons, including candidates, inside the room.

Along with nomination for Telangana assembly elections, every candidate has to file an affidavit in Form-26 declaring information about his criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities and education qualifications.

At least one day before filing nomination, each candidate has to open a separate bank account to monitor his or election expenditure.

Candidates can utilize the online nomination facility through the ECI’s Suvidha Portal, and they must submit the signed hard copy to the RO.

After 3 p.m. on each day, RO will publish a list of nominations filed. The notice board of the RO’s office will display copies of nominations and affidavits on the same day.

Candidates must upload their affidavits on the ECI website within 24 hours, and they must also display them on the CEO’s website.