Fierce fire erupts in Nilothi village, 19 fire vans engaged in dousing.

A fierce fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village early in the morning in the west district of Delhi. The incident was first noticed by the bystanders in the area. More than 70 firemen were engaged in controlling the flames. The sudden fire broke out in a factory at a bus stop near a government school in the Nilothi village of the capital. The information of the fire was first reported to the fire department by the citizens. After the information, initially 10 vehicles of the fire department reached the spot of the incident in the morning. The first call about the fire was received at around 8:52 AM.

Fire director Atul Garg informed ” The fire control room was informed about the fire in the factory of Nilothi village. This fire incident took place in the factory located near the Government School of Nilothi village. As soon as the information was received, fire extinguishing vehicles were immediately sent from different fire stations.” On the spot, Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and Assistant Divisional Officer Aman were engaged in extinguishing the fire with a team of firemen.

The massive fire burnt PVC pipes and tubes lying across a large open area. A senior official informed that the “The fire occurred in an area where PVC pipes and tubes were laid out in the open surroundings spread out across 1000-1500 Yards”. The officer further informed that there were no casualties reported. He added ” The fire department was able to douse the fire completely by 11:25 AM with help of 19 cars which reached the area to control the fire.”

