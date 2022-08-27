A Female tele caller found murdered in North-West Delhi office

A 23-year-old female tele caller’s throat was slit and murdered in a finance company’s office located in the area of Adarsh Nagar, North West Delhi. The incident is claimed to be the result of one sided love affair.

It is being said that the accused entered deceased’s office with a knife and murdered her. The incident is of Saturday evening as stated by the local police.

The deceased has been identified as Deepa, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy area.

According to a police source, the murder accused have been arrested in the matter and interrogation is being conducted to ascertain the facts. A case under relevant section has been registered at the police station and further legal action is being taken.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West Delhi, Usha Rangnani said that the crime has happened at the office of a finance company located in the Kewal park area of Azadpur.

“The beat constable of the area received information at about 7 in the evening on Saturday that a lady is lying in pool of blood in an office at Kewal Park, situated on second floor. Immediately Police team rushed to the spot and found that a girl aged around 23 years was lying dead in pool of blood.” the DCP said.

The police team found that her throat was slit brutally in her office, where she used to work as a tele caller. Police shifted the deceased to the mortuary and preserved it for the postmortem.

Accordingly a case under relevant section was registered and one accused has been arrested in the matter. Further legal action is being taken.