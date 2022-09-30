Father of gangster Neeraj Bawania arrested

Prem Singh, father of gangster Neeraj Bawania, has been arrested by the Outer-North District Police for involvement in the criminal activities.

According to a police source, the arrest has been made, after he was interrogated at length regarding recovery of illegal weapons and a bulletproof vehicle from Bawania’s house on September 15. However, senior police officers are refraining from commenting on the issue.

The police source said that the recovered bulletproof vehicle was informed to be registered in the name of Neeraj Bawana’s father Prem Singh. However, during investigation, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of Neeraj Thakran’ wife, a close relative of gangster Neeraj Bawania.

It also came to notice that the said car was being used by Prem Singh for the past five months, since he was facing a threat to his life.

As stated by sources, the police got input that Prem Singh is directly involved in many criminal activities at the behest of his son. Based on the information, his house was raided and weapons along with a bulletproof car were recovered.

Prem Singh was later arrested, after getting interrogated several times.