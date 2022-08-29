For the operation of 2-year-old ‘Truvanshu’, CM Shri Chouhan released the amount

Bhopal: If Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes a promise to the nieces and nephews of the state to support them at every step, then he does so. Be it education, health or any challenge, ‘Mama Shivraj’ of the children of Madhya Pradesh is seen standing with them at every step.

Truvanshu, a 2-year-old boy from Khargone, is unable to speak and hear. Truvanshu’s father’s financial condition is not such that he can bear the full cost of his son’s treatment.

When Truvanshu’s father could not see money being arranged for his treatment, he appealed to the sensitive Chief Minister of the state for help. With the help of a local person, he informed about this by tweeting to the Chief Minister of the state, Shri Chouhan and made him aware of his inability to get treatment. ‘Mama Shivraj’ immediately after talking to the father of the child and released an amount of 6 lakh 48 thousand rupees for the operation.

Next week is the operation of the child. CM Shri Chouhan has extended his best wishes for Truvanshu’s good health.