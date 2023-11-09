Fatal road accident claims two youths in Assam

Two youths lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Assam’s Golaghat district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday night in the Furkating area of the Golaghat district. The dead have been identified as Bijit Bhuyan and Martinez Kerketa.

According to police, they were riding on a particular stretch, when the vehicle went off the road due to overspeeding and struck a tree.

Bhuyan and Kerketa sustained major injuries and died on the spot. However, the locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

Upon learning about the incident, the police reached the spot. The bodies were sent for autopsy.