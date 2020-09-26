A large number of farmers under the aegis of various organisations today blocked major national and state highways and held protests in Uttar Pradesh as part of farmers’ nationwide agitation against the Narendra Modi government’s controversial agriculture sector legislations.

In a humanitarian gesture, the agitating farmers allowed ambulances carrying patients to pass from the blocked roads.

The members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union ( BKU), Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (KMS), Rashtriya Kisan Sabha(RKS) and BKU( Bhanu) led the protests and blocked the highways under the aegis of the Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers Movement (ICCFM), demanding immediate withdrawal of the three contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament earlier this week.

Opposition parties viz Congress and Samajwadi Party also extended their solidarity with the farmers on this issue. While the congress joined the protest at different locations in the district, SP leaders handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate in Meerut.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait led the protesting farmers in Muzaffarnagar . In his address to the farmers Tikait said that they will not give up at any cost unless the government repeals the controversial agriculture bills. BKU activists jammed national highway 58 ( Delhi- Hardwar and Dehradun) at Falauda, Rampur Tiraha.

Farmers associated with BKU, KMS and RKS blocked Delhi- Pauri highway at Mawana bypass in Meerut and sat on a dharna on Friday morning . Divisional secretary of BKU Naresh Choudhary who was one of those leading the protest targetted the Modi government for introducing the agriculture bills which are anti farmers. He said that the farmers in one voice demand from the government that these bills should be withdrawn .

Farmer leader associated with KMS , Harveer Singh Niloha who was also in the protest asserted that the farmers will not step back and continue their struggle unless their demand is accepted by the government. We do not want to trouble public hence allowed Ambulances carrying patients to pass in spite of the road blockade , he added.

There are reports that the protesting farmers allowed Ambulances to pass from the highways at many places including Meerut, Hapur and Bijnore. Though people had to face trouble due to this blockade that continued till 4pm as the movement of vehicles on the highways was disrupted . On the contrary arrangements of food and water were made for the protesting farmers by their supporters .

On the contrary groups of farmers. under the aegis of BKU blocked Delhi- Saharanpur highway at Chutmalpur in district Saharanpur and some other locations in Saharanpur division.

BKU( Bhanu) also joined the protest led by its National General Secretary Choudhary Diwakar at Rajabpur , in District Amroha. Here hundreds of farmers in the leadership of Chaudhary blocked Delhi- Lucknow highway. While addressing the farmers Chaudhary blamed Modi government for working in the interests of corporates . He said that the government is least concerned about the interest of farmers.He called upon different farmers organisation to fight against this anti farmers government.

Meanwhile Congress workers led by Avneesh Kajla, its district President in Meerut joined the protest at different locations and express their solidarity with the farmers. He said that the congress party stands with the farmers and will support them in this fight against these agriculture bills.

Samajwadi party leaders and workers led by former minister Shahid Manzoor, district president Rajpal Singh, former MLA Prabhudayal Balmiki and MLA Rafeeq Ansari handed over a memorandum addressed to the governor through district magistrate K Balaji demanding withdrawal of agriculture bills.