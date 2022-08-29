Farmer shot dead for objecting to drinking in his field

A farmer in the area of Baba Haridas Nagar, Dwarka was shot dead for objecting to two men drinking on his farm. The incident is said to have taken place late on Sunday night. After committing the crime the accused fled the spot.

The victim was later rushed to the hospital by the local police. At the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station and an investigation was initiated. With the help of local intelligence, the police team succeeded in capturing both the accused namely Praveen and Naveen in less than 24 hours from their relative’s house. Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka, M Harsh Vardhan said that the deceased Azad Singh, a resident of Jharoda village, does farming in the village itself. On the night of the incident, while returning home from his field, he saw two boys drinking alcohol in the field.

“He objected and asked both the boys to stop drinking alcohol in the fields. Upon which, both the boys namely Praveen and Naveen got angry and a scuffle broke out between the two sides. During the quarrel, one of the accused took out a pistol and shot Azad Singh causing him death,” the Dcp said.

After committing the crime, both the accused fled the spot. The incident was reported to the local police by people present nearby. Police took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Monday late evening, the police arrested the accused from their relatives’ house. At present, the police are interrogating the accused.