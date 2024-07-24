Farmer leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Parliament a day after Budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met farmer leaders inside Parliamnet premises, a day after the Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting comes amid reports that the farmers, who were invited by Gandhi, were initially denied entry inside the Parliament complex.

Speaking inside Parliament, Gandhi noted, “We had invited them (farmer leaders) here to meet us. But they are not allowing them here (in Parliament). because they are farmers…,”

He further expressed his frustration, alleging that the authorities were preventing the farmers from entering, saying, “…This is the issue…What should we do?…It could be a technical issue also.”

The farmer leaders were eventually allowed in and they met the Gandhi scion.

Gandhi had invited the farmer leaders to meet him in Parliament, a day after the government presented the Union Budget 2024-25. The Congress has alleged that the farmers have received a “raw deal” in the Union Budget 2024-25 and that their MSP (minimum support price) demand was met with “stony silence”.

“The Agriculture and Allied Budget – which affects a majority of the country’s population – is only 3.15% of the total budget, down from 5.44% in 2019-2020. This is after a year of bad monsoons dragged down agricultural growth from 4.7% in 2022-23 to 1.4% in 2023-24, necessitating greater government support for the sector,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

“The demand for legal status for MSP has also been met with stony silence – as has the demand for a farm loan waiver,” he added.