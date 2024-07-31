Famous environment scientist Gadgil calls Wayanad landslides a man-made disaster

As massive landslides wreaked havoc in Wayanad district of Kerala leaving over 200 people dead, destroying many houses and other buildings and leaving several families missing, famous environmental scientist Madhav Gadgil said the incident is a man-made disaster.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel on the landslides in Wayanad, which is the biggest disaster that Kerala has ever seen, Madhav Gadgil said it is a man-made disaster and the government cannot get out of its responsibility.

“The government cannot shirk its responsibility. The government itself is abetting the exploitation of the environment,” Gadgil said.

The noted environmental scientist said that the possibility of landslides in Meppadi region in Wayanad had already been pointed out. But the government didn’t care about it,” he said.

He said it is heartening to note that people are reckoning my words through social media platforms.

The facts pointed out by environmental scientist Madhav Gadgil in his study report in 2013 are being discussed on social media after the massive landslides in Kerala.

The noted environmental scientist has stated that if the Western Ghats are not protected, huge disasters await Kerala.

”If action is not taken yet, a huge disaster awaits Kerala. It doesn’t take ages as you might think, just four or five years. Then you and I will be alive. You yourself will understand who is lying and who is intimidating,” he said.

Meppadi and Chooralmala areas in Wayanad are in the list of environmentally sensitive areas mentioned by Madhav Gadgil in his study report in 2013.

The committee, headed by Madhav Gadgil, in its report had recommended the classification of eco-sensitive areas and zones across the Western Ghats. But till date this has not been implemented.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel led by Madhav Gadgil had specifically warned against anti-environmental activities in Meppadi, where a massive landslide wreaked havoc leaving around 200 people dead and destroying the entire area.

Meppadi, which is in Vythiri taluk was one of the 18 Ecologically Sensitive Localities (ESL) in Kerala identified by the panel.The panel has submitted its report to the Union government.

The Union Government later rejected the Gadgil report and appointed another panel led by Kasturirangan to come up with another report.

The Gadgil panel had recommended that the entire Western Ghats be notified as ESAs. The Kasturirangan committee, however, reduced the extent of ESAs to 37 per cent of the Western Ghats.