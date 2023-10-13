Family concerned over Naidu’s health inside jail

The family of jailed former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over his health. The incarcerated TDP chief is said to have lost five kg weight in prison and is suffering from a skin-related ailment.

Expressing concern over his health, Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari alleged that the YSRCP Government in the state failed to provide the TDP supremo adequate timely medical care. However, the jail authorities denied the allegation stating that his health was stable.

Expressing her deep concern for her husband’s well-being inside the jail in a social media post, Bhuvaneshwari said the government of Andhra Pradesh failed to provide him with the timely medical care he urgently needs while in prison.

“He has already lost 5 kg weight and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire conditions in the prison pose a clear and immediate threat to my husband’s life,” she wrote in the post.

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the septuagenarian leader who has been in judicial remand since 11 September is suffering from weight loss, infections, and allergies, but has no access to timely medical assistance.

“The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls N Chandrababu Naidu garu YS Jagan will be responsible,” he said in a post on X.

Similar allegations were made by Naidu’s daughter-in-law Brahmani and TDP MP Kesineni Nani on social media.

However, jail officials have vehemently denied that Naidu was suffering from any health issues. According to a bulletin issued by them, his health condition was stable. Confirming that he had complained about skin-related problems, it said after examination by a medical officer in the jail he was examined by dermatologists of government hospitals.

Deputy Superintendent, Rajahmundry Central Jail Raj Kumar said, “Chandrababu’s health is stable and there is no need to panic.”