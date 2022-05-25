Faith healer arrested for beating woman to death

Following the death of a woman in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district, a so-called faith healer was detained along with two other people on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, a woman called Souby Jan of Damhal Hanjipora village in Kulgam district was beaten up by a faith healer at her family house in Hanjipora Kachdoora village in Shopian district, purportedly to exorcise her.

“She was transferred to the hospital, where she died.”

“In addition to the faith healer, Zakir Ahmad Naik of Qazigund, the victim’s spouse and a follower of the faith healer has been arrested,” according to reports.

(with inputs from IANS)