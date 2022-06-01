Facing flak over Kashmir killings, Govt sets up cell for minorities

Facing criticism over the cycle of targeted killings in Kashmir by terrorists, the J&K government. on Wednesday evening, formed a dedicated cell for redressal of grievances of minorities in the Valley.

Reiterating the commitment to the resolution of issues pertaining to minorities in Kashmir Valley, an official spokesman said the cell in the General Administration Department was set up for attending and resolving their grievances.

Members of the minority community facing any difficulty can contact the designated officer on the dedicated e-mail ID: [email protected] or can register his or her grievances on the following telephone numbers, 0194-2506111 and 0194-2506112, between 10:00 am to 05:30 pm.

The cell shall be headed by Additional Secretary (Administration), General Administration Department, the spokesman said.

It is worth mentioning here that the administration has come under severe criticism as the cycle of killings of employees and teachers was continuing. Infuriated at these killings, employees belonging to Dogra and Kashmiri Pandit communities on Wednesday threatened to migrate en mass to Jammu as they were feeling insecure in Kashmir.