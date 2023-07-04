The Centre today urged the state governments to facilitate central deputation of IAS and other All India Services officers. It called for following the practice of cooperative federalism in true letter and spirit.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Principal Secretaries of states/UTs looking after Personnel, General Administration and Administrative Reforms, Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, it was both the responsibility of both the Centre as well as the state governments to maintain the All India character of the service and it was also in the interest of the officers to get exposure to wide range of experiences at the central level, which, in turn, also has a bearing on their future empanelment or promotion in the career.

Jitendra Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the officers get ample support to experiment with new ideas for policy formulation and added that some of the best innovative pro-people and pro-poor schemes like Swachh Bharat, JAM Trinity, Jal Jeevan, PM Kisan have been formulated since 2014 having wider socio-economic impact. He said that with increased use of technology, transparency in administration has set in and that has led to abolition of nepotism and vested interests.

The minister said central deputation was part of the federal structure in the country and urged the state governments to cooperate with the central government to address the concerns in this regard. He said an All-India Service officer was an important interface of the government, both within the state as well as at the Centre.

Jitendra Singh said there was already a laid down structure for Cadre Management of All India Services and the same needed to be followed in letter and spirit. A particular aspect in this regard was the deployment of the All-India Service officers at Centre, the minister added.