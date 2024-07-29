Extensive arrangements in place for safety and comfort of devotees during Kanwar Yatra: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that in light of the beginning of the sacred month of Sawan dedicated to Devadhidev Mahadev, both the Central and state governments have made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety, convenience, and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra for devotees.

Speaking to the media at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath said: “The Kanwar Yatra during the Shravan month is renowned worldwide. During this period, Shiva devotees from across the country, including North India, engage deeply in the rituals of Mahadev, showing their devotion by performing ‘jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples.”

He added, “The Central and state governments have coordinated to provide comprehensive arrangements for a safe and orderly Kanwar Yatra. Measures have been put in place to prevent any problems, chaos, or playing with faith.”

The Chief Minister also extended his wishes to the people of the state on the second Monday of the Shravan month, stating, “We are devoted to Lord Shiva. We have been blessed by Mahadev’s boundless grace, and we pray that his blessings continue forever.”

He added, “No festival, celebration, or ‘sadhana’ is complete without self-discipline. To ensure a smooth and safe journey, we must be devoted not only internally but also externally. Shivo Bhutva Shivam Yajet (to worship Shiva, first become Shiva).”

CM Yogi emphasized that self-discipline is crucial. He said that with this approach, the Kanwar Yatra will not only be a symbol of faith and devotion but also reflect the widespread belief of the common people.

CM Yogi stated that with great devotion, the public and various sections of society are working diligently to support Kanwar pilgrims. The government is also making extensive efforts, including enhanced patrolling, cleanliness measures, and health camps. Additionally, provisions have been made for surveillance and flower showers from drones and helicopters as needed.

He urged Shiva devotees to not only enjoy their journey by participating in the system but also to contribute to the successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Shravan by practicing self-discipline and maintaining faith. CM Yogi also extended his wishes to all devotees for a smooth and safe journey.