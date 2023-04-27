Exports from Rajasthan increased by 10.04% last fiscal

Rajasthan has witnessed a significant increase in its export of goods till February 2023, with a growth rate of 10.04 per cent as compared to the same period of 2022.

Chairman of the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) and Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJ-SICO) Rajiv Arora said at a meeting that the state’s textiles, agro-food products, gems and jewellery, and engineering goods have been the major contributors to this growth.

The meeting on ‘Export Growth and Future Strategy of Rajasthan’ was organised by the REPC here yesterday to discuss and invite suggestions from exporters to increase exports from Rajasthan.

Arora said more than 31 lakh people in the state have been employed in export units and allied services. The chairman also highlighted the efforts made by the state government under the initiative ‘Mission Niryatak Bano’ to provide necessary process and documentation training to over 9,000 entrepreneurs, artisans, and handicrafts men from different districts to make them exporters.

As a result, the exports from Rajasthan have increased from Rs 46,476 crore in 2017-18 to over Rs 70,000 crore in February 2023, he claimed.

Industries and Commerce Commissioner Mahendra Parakh urged all the exporters to become members of REPC. Various major industrial and commercial organizations of the state, including FICCI, CII, Sitapura SEZ, Mahindra World City SEZ, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, FORTI, FORE, RCCI, RTMA, and FORHEX participated in the meeting and expressed their suggestions to increase exports from Rajasthan.

REPC also discussed a plan of organizing exhibitions in Jaipur and abroad to boost the marketing of the state’s products.