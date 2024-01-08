Exports from Ayodhya see 150% jump in 2022-23, bituminous coal bring Rs 90.61 cr

In addition to aiming for the spiritual hub tag with the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony, the holy city of Ayodhya is also earning rave reviews in the field of exports in the country.

Taking a big leap, the city’s exports touched Rs 254 crore in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 110 crore in the year 2021-22, registering an increase of 150 per cent.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently, boiled rice worth Rs 2.76 crore, bituminous coal worth Rs 90.61 crore, steam coal worth Rs 3.81 crore; and other coal worth Rs 44 crore, was exported from the city in Uttar Pradesh in 2022-23.

“The other exports include Ayurveda medicines (Rs 3.18 crore), poster paper (Rs 1.77 crore), kraft paper and paper board (Rs 44.02 crore), wood pulp board (Rs 3.12 crore) and bakery machinery worth Rs 3.24 crore,” the data said.

District officials on Monday said this is the time for all-round development of Ayodhya. They said the city has broken all its previous export records in nine areas.